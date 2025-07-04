SynAct Pharma’s Leadership Commits to Long-Term Growth with Lock-Up Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SynAct Pharma AB ( (SE:SYNACT) ) has shared an announcement.

SynAct Pharma AB announced that its board and executive management have entered into lock-up agreements for their shares, which account for 6.9% of the company’s votes and capital, until December 31, 2025. This move underscores the leadership’s commitment to the company’s future development and stability, potentially reassuring stakeholders about the company’s strategic direction and long-term goals.

SynAct Pharma AB is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on resolving inflammation through selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company offers a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

