SynAct Pharma’s AP1189 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Nephrology

SynAct Pharma AB ((DE:8F8)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SynAct Pharma AB is conducting a study titled An Exploratory, Randomized, Double-blind, Multicenter, Placebo-controlled Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of AP1189 Versus Placebo Administered for 12 Weeks as an add-on to Patients, in ACE Inhibitor or Angiotensin II Receptor Blocker Treatment, With Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy and Severe Proteinuria. The study aims to explore the safety and effectiveness of AP1189 in treating patients with idiopathic membranous nephropathy (iMN) and severe proteinuria, conditions that significantly impact kidney function.

The intervention being tested is a drug called AP1189, administered as a 100 mg tablet daily for 12 weeks. It is designed to be an add-on treatment for patients already receiving ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers.

This Phase 2 study is interventional, with a randomized, parallel assignment. It employs a triple-masking approach, meaning that participants, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on June 24, 2020, with the primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be determined. The most recent update was submitted on December 6, 2024, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact SynAct Pharma’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s position in the nephrology market. The study’s progress is crucial for investors, given the competitive landscape in developing treatments for kidney-related conditions.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue