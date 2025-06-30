SynAct Pharma AB Announces Increase in Shares and Votes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from SynAct Pharma AB ( (SE:SYNACT) ).

SynAct Pharma AB has announced an increase in the number of shares and votes by 856,625 due to a directed share issue executed in June 2025. This change brings the total number of shares and votes to 49,874,543. The remaining 1,456,500 shares from the issue are scheduled for registration in July 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and market presence.

More about SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB is a clinical stage biotechnology company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, focusing on resolving inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company’s portfolio includes oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists designed to induce anti-inflammatory activity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, aiming to help patients achieve immune balance.

YTD Price Performance: 108.59%

Average Trading Volume: 234,864

Current Market Cap: SEK916.5M

