SynAct Pharma AB Announces Extraordinary General Meeting to Discuss Key Resolutions

SynAct Pharma AB ( (SE:SYNACT) ) has issued an update.

SynAct Pharma AB has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the introduction of an employee share option program (ESOP 2025), a directed issue of warrants, and authorization for the acquisition and transfer of own shares. These initiatives are likely aimed at enhancing employee engagement and optimizing the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting shareholder value and market positioning.

SynAct Pharma AB operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases. The company is known for its research and development of treatments that aim to modulate the immune system to address chronic inflammation.

