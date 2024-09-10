Sylvania Platinum Unveils New Investor Presentation

Sylvania Platinum (GB:SLP) has released an update.

Sylvania Platinum, a cost-efficient producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa, has announced the availability of its updated corporate investor presentation on its website. The company specializes in processing PGM-rich chrome tailings and has recently expanded with the Thaba Joint Venture, enhancing its revenue streams through full margin chromite concentrate. Sylvania Platinum is notable for being the top PGM producer from chrome tailings re-treatment within the industry.

