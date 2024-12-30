Sylvania Platinum Announces Strategic Share Buyback

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Sylvania Platinum ( (GB:SLP) ) has shared an update.

Sylvania Platinum has announced a share buyback, acquiring 50,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 41.80 pence each, which will be held in Treasury pending cancellation. This strategic move impacts the company’s issued share capital, reducing the total number of voting shares to 261,364,330. This action signifies a potential strengthening of shareholder value and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

More about Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum is a cost-effective producer of platinum group metals, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company operates primarily in South Africa, with its Sylvania Dump Operations comprising six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants that focus on retreating PGM-rich chrome tailings from the Bushveld Igneous Complex. It is the largest producer of PGMs from chrome tailings re-treatment in the industry and has expanded its operations through the Thaba Joint Venture.

YTD Price Performance: -42.99%

Average Trading Volume: 857,262

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £107.2M

See more data about SLP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.