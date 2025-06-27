Sylogist Secures Shareholder Approval at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sylogist ( (TSE:SYZ) ) is now available.

Sylogist Ltd. announced the successful approval of all matters presented at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, including the election of directors, appointment of auditors, and approval of unallocated stock options. This approval reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued growth and stability in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SYZ) stock is a Buy with a C$12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sylogist stock, see the TSE:SYZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SYZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SYZ is a Neutral.

Sylogist’s overall stock score reflects its strong strategic execution and growth in SaaS bookings and ARR, despite concerns about revenue declines and high leverage. The stock’s technical indicators suggest short-term positivity but caution is advised due to overbought signals. The negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield impact its valuation score.

More about Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. is a leading public sector SaaS company providing mission-critical solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally, focusing on government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The company’s stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ.

Average Trading Volume: 35,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$202.3M

