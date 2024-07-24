Sylogist Schedules Q2 Earnings and Updates NCIB

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) has released an update.

Sylogist Ltd., a significant player in public sector SaaS, has scheduled its Q2 2024 earnings release for August 8, 2024, before the market opens, with a conference call to follow. Additionally, the company has updated its normal course issuer bid (NCIB), appointing Paradigm Capital Inc. as its new broker, continuing the NCIB’s terms until November 20, 2024, or until completion.

For further insights into TSE:SYZ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.