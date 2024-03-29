SYLA Technologies Shareholders Approve Key Proposals

SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. ADR (SYT) has released an update.

SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. reports unanimous shareholder approval for all proposals at their Ordinary General Meeting, including the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 and the election of nine directors. The positive outcome reflects a strong consensus on the company’s direction and leadership choices. These approvals mark a confident step forward for the Tokyo-based tech firm as it secures its strategic path for the coming year.

