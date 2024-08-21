Sydbank A/S Unveils 2025 Financial Calendar

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has announced its financial calendar for 2025, revealing key dates for the publication of its annual report, general assembly, and interim reports. Shareholders should note the annual report will be released on February 26, the general meeting will be held on March 20, and any potential dividend payments will be available on March 25. All financial statements will be accessible online at Sydbank’s official website following their release at 8:30 am on the scheduled dates.

