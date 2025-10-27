Sydbank A/S Terminates Share Buyback Programme Amid Merger Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sydbank A/S ( (GB:0MGE) ) has shared an announcement.

Sydbank A/S has announced the termination of its share buyback programme, initially set at DKK 1,350 million, after repurchasing shares worth DKK 1,000 million. This decision follows a merger agreement with Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank, which will be proposed for approval at an extraordinary general meeting in December 2025, potentially impacting the company’s share capital structure.

Sydbank A/S is a financial institution based in Denmark, primarily engaged in providing banking services. The company focuses on offering a range of financial products and services to its clients, including personal and business banking solutions.

