Sydbank A/S Ends Share Buyback Program Amid Merger Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sydbank A/S ( (GB:0MGE) ) has provided an announcement.

Sydbank A/S has announced the termination of its share buyback program, which was initially set at DKK 1.35 billion, with DKK 1 billion worth of shares repurchased. The cessation of the buyback is due to a merger agreement with Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank, and it will be proposed at the extraordinary general meeting to reduce the company’s share capital by the repurchased shares.

More about Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S is a financial institution based in Denmark, primarily engaged in providing banking services. The company focuses on offering a wide range of financial products and services to both individual and corporate clients.

For detailed information about 0MGE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue