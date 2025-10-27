Sydbank A/S Continues Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sydbank A/S ( (GB:0MGE) ) has provided an update.

Sydbank A/S announced the continuation of its share buyback program, initially disclosed in February 2025, with the aim of reducing its share capital. The program, which complies with EU regulations, is set to conclude by January 2026. In the latest transactions, Sydbank repurchased a total of 78,000 shares, bringing the total number of shares repurchased under the program to 2,172,000. These transactions were conducted by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank, and the bank now holds 4.24% of its own share capital.

Sydbank A/S is a financial institution based in Aabenraa, Denmark, primarily engaged in providing banking services. The bank focuses on offering a range of financial products and services to both individual and corporate clients.

