Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Programme

The latest update is out from Sydbank A/S ( (GB:0MGE) ).

Sydbank A/S, a financial institution, has announced the progress of its share buyback programme, which aims to reduce the company’s share capital by purchasing shares worth DKK 1,350 million. The programme, which started in March 2025 and is set to conclude by January 2026, is conducted under the Safe Harbour rules to ensure compliance with EU regulations. As of the latest transactions, Sydbank has acquired a total of 1,238,000 shares, representing 2.41% of its share capital, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value and potentially impact its market positioning.

