Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Sydbank A/S ( (GB:0MGE) ) is now available.

Sydbank A/S, a financial institution based in Denmark, is engaged in a share buyback program worth DKK 1,350 million, which started on 3 March 2025 and is set to conclude by 31 January 2026. The program aims to reduce the company’s share capital and is conducted in accordance with EU regulations. In week 43, Sydbank repurchased 78,000 shares, bringing the total to 2,172,000 shares acquired under the program. This move signifies the bank’s strategic effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Sydbank A/S

For detailed information about 0MGE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue