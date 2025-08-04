Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sydbank A/S ( (GB:0MGE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sydbank A/S announced the continuation of its share buyback program, which was initially disclosed in February 2025. The program, aimed at reducing the company’s share capital, is conducted under the EU’s Safe Harbour rules and is scheduled to conclude by January 2026. Recent transactions in week 31 involved the purchase of 60,000 shares, bringing the total acquired under the program to 1,403,000 shares. These transactions were executed by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank, and as a result, Sydbank now holds 1,407,316 shares, representing 2.74% of its share capital.

More about Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S is a financial institution based in Aabenraa, Denmark, primarily engaged in providing banking services. The bank operates within the financial services industry, focusing on offering a range of banking products and services to its clients.

