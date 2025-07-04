Swissquote Acquires Full Stake in Yuh to Strengthen Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Swissquote Group Holding Ltd. ( (CH:SQN) ).

Swissquote has acquired the remaining 50% stake in the digital finance app Yuh from PostFinance, solidifying its position in the Swiss financial market. This acquisition allows Swissquote to integrate Yuh’s offerings into its own, enhancing its market perception and expanding its support to over one million accounts, while PostFinance refocuses on its core competencies.

More about Swissquote Group Holding Ltd.

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of digital banking and trading services. It focuses on providing innovative financial solutions and has a strong market presence in Switzerland.

Average Trading Volume: 37,601

Current Market Cap: CHF6.55B

