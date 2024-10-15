Swift Networks Group Schedules AGM for Shareholders

Swift Networks Group Limited (AU:SW1) has released an update.

Swift Networks Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders on November 28, 2024, at their West Perth office, with a focus on electronic communications and online voting to facilitate shareholder participation. Physical copies of the Notice of Meeting will not be sent out, but can be accessed on the company’s website, and proxy votes must be submitted 48 hours prior to the meeting. Shareholders are advised to consult with professional advisors if they have any doubts regarding the meeting’s proceedings.

