Swedish Orphan Biovitrum’s Phase 3 Study on Pacritinib: A Potential Game-Changer for Myelofibrosis Treatment

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Controlled Phase 3 Study of Pacritinib Versus Physician’s Choice in Patients With Primary Myelofibrosis, Post Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis, or Post-Essential Thrombocythemia Myelofibrosis With Severe Thrombocytopenia (PACIFICA)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of pacritinib, a drug designed to treat patients with severe thrombocytopenia, a condition characterized by low platelet counts, in comparison to a physician’s choice of therapy.

The intervention being tested is pacritinib, administered orally at 200 mg twice daily. It is intended to manage severe thrombocytopenia in patients with specific types of myelofibrosis. The control group will receive a physician’s choice of therapy, which includes options like corticosteroids, hydroxyurea, danazol, or low-dose ruxolitinib.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with single masking for outcomes assessors. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the effectiveness of pacritinib in the specified patient population.

The study began on May 17, 2017, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be announced, but the last update was submitted on October 13, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and potential timeline for results.

This study’s outcome could significantly impact Swedish Orphan Biovitrum’s market position, potentially enhancing investor confidence if pacritinib proves effective. It could also influence the competitive landscape in the treatment of myelofibrosis, especially if pacritinib offers advantages over existing therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

