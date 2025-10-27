Swedish Orphan Biovitrum’s PAXIS Study: A Potential Breakthrough for VEXAS Syndrome

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab ((GB:0MTD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is conducting a study titled PAXIS: A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Dose-finding Phase 2 Study (Part 1) Followed by an Open-label Period (Part 2) to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Pacritinib in Patients With VEXAS Syndrome. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of pacritinib in treating VEXAS syndrome, a rare autoinflammatory condition. This research is significant as it could lead to a new treatment option for patients with limited alternatives.

The study tests pacritinib, an experimental drug administered orally in capsule form. Participants are divided into groups receiving different doses of pacritinib or a placebo, aiming to determine the optimal dosage and efficacy of the treatment.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking, meaning neither participants, investigators, nor outcomes assessors know who receives the treatment or placebo. The primary goal is treatment efficacy, with a double-blind period followed by an open-label phase.

The study began on January 7, 2025, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the last update recorded on October 6, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

For investors, this study could impact Swedish Orphan Biovitrum’s stock performance positively if pacritinib proves effective, potentially positioning the company as a leader in treating VEXAS syndrome. The outcome may also influence investor sentiment, especially if competitors are not pursuing similar treatments.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

