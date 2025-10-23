Sweco Secures Framework Agreement for Dutch Infrastructure Renewal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sweco AB ( ($SE:SWEC.B) ) is now available.

Sweco has secured a framework agreement with Rijkswaterstaat, the Dutch government agency, to provide engineering services for infrastructure renewal projects in the Netherlands. This agreement, valued at up to EUR 1.7 billion, aims to address climate challenges by modernizing key infrastructure, enhancing safety, resilience, and mobility, and strengthening Sweco’s position in the industry.

Sweco is Europe’s leading architecture and engineering consultancy, specializing in sustainable community and city planning. With a workforce of 22,000 experts, the company focuses on facilitating the green transition, maximizing digitalization potential, and enhancing community resilience. Sweco reported sales of approximately SEK 31 billion (EUR 2.7 billion) in 2024 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 221,422

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK56.09B

