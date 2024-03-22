SVB Financial Group Announces Chapter 11 Filing and Operational Plans

The latest update is out from Svb Financial Group (SIVBQ).

SVB Financial Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, aiming to restructure while remaining operational, particularly through its investment advisory business, SVB Capital. Investors are advised to be cautious with the Monthly Operating Report provided as it has not been audited, is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is subject to change. The company will not be filing its usual periodic reports but will keep stakeholders informed via Current Reports on Form 8-K, which will include material events in the bankruptcy case and unaudited financial information filed with the Bankruptcy Court.

