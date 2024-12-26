Suzano Denies Acquisition Agreement with Clearwater Paper

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA ( (SUZ) ) has shared an announcement.

Suzano S.A., a major player in the pulp and paper industry, is allegedly considering acquiring Clearwater Paper, an American company, to enhance its market presence in the United States. However, Suzano clarifies that no agreements have been reached or documents signed regarding this potential acquisition, and there have been no significant fluctuations in its securities. The company remains committed to keeping its stakeholders informed about any relevant developments.

More about Suzano Papel e Celulose SA

YTD Price Performance: -8.59%

Average Trading Volume: 1,610,139

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.38B

