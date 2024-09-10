Surgical Innovations Set to Unveil Mid-Year Results

Surgical Innovations (GB:SUN) has released an update.

Surgical Innovations Group plc, a leader in developing medical technology for minimally invasive surgery, will announce its interim results for the first half of 2024 on September 30. An investor briefing hosted by CEO David Marsh and CFO Chris Martin will follow the announcement, with a live presentation accessible through the Investor Meet Company platform. The company encourages participation from current and prospective shareholders, who can submit questions and engage with the management team during the event.

