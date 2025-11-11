Surgery Partners Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Surgery Partners Inc. ( (SGRY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Surgery Partners Inc. presented to its investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc., headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, is a prominent healthcare services company specializing in outpatient surgical facilities, offering high-quality and cost-effective surgical and ancillary care solutions across over 200 locations in the United States.

In its third quarter of 2025, Surgery Partners reported a revenue increase of 6.6% year-over-year, reaching $821.5 million, alongside a 6.1% rise in Adjusted EBITDA to $136.4 million. Despite these gains, the company recorded a net loss of $22.7 million for the quarter.

Key performance metrics for the quarter included a 2.1% increase in surgical cases, with same-facility cases rising by 3.4%. The company also reported a year-to-date revenue growth of 7.7% and a 5.4% increase in same-facility revenues. Liquidity remained strong with $203.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Looking ahead, Surgery Partners has adjusted its full-year 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to range between $3.275 billion to $3.30 billion and $535 million to $540 million, respectively. The management remains optimistic about leveraging its strong platform and strategic initiatives to drive long-term shareholder value.

