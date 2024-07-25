Surface Transforms PLC Announces Major Shareholder Shift

Surface Transforms (GB:SCE) has released an update.

In a recent notification, Surface Transforms PLC has reported a major change in share ownership, with Kave Sigaroudinia acquiring a total voting rights percentage of 5.02%, having crossed the notification threshold on July 25, 2024. This significant change in voting rights, resulting from the acquisition of 65,303,290 shares, indicates a new key stakeholder in the company.

