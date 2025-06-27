Surf Air Mobility Approves Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Surf Air Mobility, Inc. ( (SRFM) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 26, 2025, Surf Air Mobility Inc. held its Annual Meeting where stockholders approved several key proposals, including the election of Class B directors and the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Additionally, stockholders approved an amendment to the company’s certificate of incorporation to implement a reverse stock split and an increase in the share reserve under the Amended and Restated 2023 Equity Incentive Plan by 3,500,000 shares. These decisions are set to impact the company’s governance and financial structuring, potentially influencing its market position and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (SRFM) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Surf Air Mobility, Inc. stock, see the SRFM Stock Forecast page.

More about Surf Air Mobility, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 3,842,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $65.76M

