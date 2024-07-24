Supremex Streamlines Envelope Production for Cost Savings

Supremex (TSE:SXP) has released an update.

Supremex Inc., a North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes, has launched initiatives to boost efficiency and save costs, expecting to save over $2 million annually. The company is consolidating its envelope production operations by closing its small New York facility and relocating equipment to other Toronto area plants, aiming to enhance productivity without significant layoffs. These changes, part of Supremex’s North American expansion strategy, are projected to improve profitability and cash flow.

