Supreme Industries Reports Q2 Financials and Declares Interim Dividend

Supreme Industries Limited ( (IN:SUPREMEIND) ) has shared an announcement.

Supreme Industries Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a total income of Rs. 5035.54 crores and a profit after tax of Rs. 367.04 crores for the half-year period. Additionally, the board approved an interim dividend of Rs. 11 per share, with a record date set for November 3, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s stable financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns, potentially strengthening its position in the market.

Supreme Industries Limited operates in the manufacturing sector, specializing in the production of plastic products. The company is known for its diverse range of offerings, including industrial and consumer products, and it focuses on maintaining a strong market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 6,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 508.1B INR

