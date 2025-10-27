Supreme Court Upholds Tax Ruling Favoring Grand Plaza Hotel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

City Developments ( (SG:C09) ) just unveiled an update.

The Supreme Court has denied the Petition for Review filed by the Commissioner of Internal Revenue against Grand Plaza Hotel Corporation, affirming the previous Court of Tax Appeals decision in favor of the company. This ruling means that the corporation is not liable for the payment of deficiency taxes amounting to over PhP 506 million for the taxable year 2008, which could have included additional surcharges and interest.

More about City Developments

Grand Plaza Hotel Corporation operates within the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and services. The company is known for providing accommodations and related services, catering to both local and international guests.

YTD Price Performance: 47.28%

Average Trading Volume: 2,173,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$6.68B

