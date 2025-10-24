SuperX AI and Chengtian Weiye Form Joint Venture for AI Liquid Cooling Solutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Super X AI Technology ( (SUPX) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, SuperX AI Technology Limited announced a joint venture with Hongkong Chengtian Weiye Technology Company Limited to form SuperX Cooltech Pte. Ltd. in Singapore. This venture aims to provide liquid cooling products and infrastructure solutions globally, excluding mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR. The collaboration leverages SuperX’s AI system integration expertise and Chengtian Weiye’s thermal management capabilities, enhancing SuperX’s competitive edge in the AI infrastructure market. This strategic move is expected to improve operational efficiency and energy consumption in AI data centers, offering significant benefits to global customers.

SuperX AI Technology Limited is an AI infrastructure solutions provider based in Singapore, offering a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. The company’s core products include high-performance AI servers, high-density liquid cooling solutions, and AI cloud services. SuperX serves institutional clients globally, including enterprises, research institutions, and cloud and edge computing deployments.

