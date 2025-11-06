Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ((SUPN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ recent earnings call painted a mixed picture for investors. While the company reported strong growth in key products and an optimistic financial outlook, these positives were overshadowed by significant operating losses and supply constraints for Onapgo. Despite these challenges, Supernus remains focused on future growth opportunities.

Strong Growth Products Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals highlighted the impressive performance of its key products—Qelbree, GOCOVRI, Zurzuvae, and Onapgo—which together accounted for approximately 78% of total revenues. Notably, Qelbree achieved a 23% growth in prescriptions and a 31% increase in net sales compared to the same period last year, showcasing its robust market presence.

Onapgo Sales Surge

Onapgo experienced a remarkable sales surge, generating net sales of $6.8 million in the third quarter, a significant increase from $1.6 million in the second quarter. This growth underscores the product’s rising demand, although supply constraints have posed challenges in meeting this demand.

Zurzuvae Collaboration Revenue

The collaboration revenue from Zurzuvae reached $20.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, with U.S. sales increasing approximately 150% compared to the same period in 2024. This substantial growth reflects the successful collaboration efforts and market expansion for Zurzuvae.

Positive Financial Outlook

Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its full-year 2025 financial guidance, raising the expected total revenue range to $685 million to $705 million, up from the previous range of $670 million to $700 million. This optimistic outlook indicates confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Operating Losses Due to Acquisition Costs

The company reported an operating loss of $60.2 million on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025. This loss was primarily attributed to higher SG&A expenses, including $70 million in acquisition-related costs from the Sage acquisition, highlighting the financial impact of strategic investments.

Supply Constraints for Onapgo

Despite the strong demand for Onapgo, the company faced supplier constraints that impacted its ability to meet demand and paused delivery to new patients. Addressing these supply chain issues is crucial for sustaining Onapgo’s growth momentum.

Decreased Cash Reserves

As of September 30, 2025, Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported approximately $281 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, a decrease from $454 million as of December 31, 2024. This reduction was primarily due to the funding of the Sage acquisition, reflecting the company’s strategic investment decisions.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In its forward-looking guidance, Supernus Pharmaceuticals emphasized the robust performance of its growth products, which accounted for a significant portion of total revenues. The company expects total revenue for 2025 to range between $685 million and $705 million, with non-GAAP operating earnings projected between $125 million and $145 million. These forecasts underscore the company’s confidence in its continued growth and market expansion.

In summary, Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings call revealed a company navigating both opportunities and challenges. While strong product performance and an optimistic financial outlook are promising, the impact of operating losses and supply constraints cannot be overlooked. Investors will be keenly watching how Supernus addresses these hurdles while capitalizing on growth opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement