Supermicro Reports Q1 FY2026 Earnings and Future Outlook

Super Micro Computer ( (SMCI) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Super Micro Computer presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Super Micro Computer, Inc., commonly known as Supermicro, is a global leader in providing application-optimized total IT solutions, primarily serving the enterprise, cloud, AI, and 5G telco/edge infrastructure sectors. The company is renowned for its innovative server, AI, storage, IoT, and networking solutions, designed and manufactured in-house to optimize total cost of ownership and reduce environmental impact.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, Supermicro reported net sales of $5.0 billion, a decrease from $5.8 billion in the previous quarter and $5.9 billion in the same quarter last year. The company also noted a gross margin of 9.3% and a net income of $168 million, both reflecting declines compared to previous periods.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a diluted net income per share of $0.26, down from $0.31 in the previous quarter, and a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.35. The company also reported cash flow used by operations amounting to $918 million, with capital expenditures at $32 million. Despite these declines, Supermicro’s order book is expanding, with significant commitments such as more than $13 billion in Blackwell Ultra orders.

Looking ahead, Supermicro projects net sales between $10.0 billion and $11.0 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, with expectations of at least $36 billion in revenue for the full fiscal year. The company remains focused on its transformation into a leading AI and datacenter infrastructure provider, aiming to capitalize on growing market opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue