Supermarket Income REIT Reports Solid Financial Growth

Supermarket Income REIT has reported a stable financial year ending June 2024, with a 12% increase in annualised passing rent and a 4.4% rise in adjusted earnings per share, underpinned by accretive acquisitions and a strong balance sheet. The portfolio valuation grew by 5% to £1.78 billion, maintaining a firm loan-to-value ratio at 37%. Additionally, the company has announced a target dividend increase for FY25, reflecting confidence in its strategic growth and operational resilience with 100% occupancy and rent collection.

