Supermarket Income REIT Announces Cash Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT plc has announced an interim dividend of 1.53 pence per share for the period from July to September 2024, payable in cash to registered shareholders by mid-November. The company has currently suspended the option for shareholders to receive dividends in the form of new shares, known as the scrip dividend alternative, citing the shares trading at a discount to net assets as the reason. The Board will consider reinstating the scrip dividend option for future dividends.

