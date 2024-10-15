Superloop Ltd: Innovating Australian Connectivity

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Superloop Ltd., a pioneering force in the Australian internet landscape since 2014, is revolutionizing connectivity for homes and businesses with its Infrastructure-on-Demand platform. The company, known for its own Superloop and Exetel brands, offers a range of connectivity and security services across Consumer, Business, and Wholesale segments. With a vast network comprising fiber, subsea cables, and fixed wireless, Superloop is committed to simplifying complex technology and providing reliable service to hundreds of thousands of customers.

