Superloop Ltd Announces 2024 AGM Details

Superloop Limited invites shareholders to its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 14, at Thomson Geer’s offices in Sydney and online. Shareholders can participate in voting and asking questions during the meeting, either in person or virtually. To partake online or via a dedicated phone line for questions, shareholders must register and use their Shareholder number for verification.

