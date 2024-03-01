Superior Uniform Group CSO Philip Koosed Set to Depart

Superior Uniform Group (SGC) has issued an announcement.

Philip Koosed is set to step down as Chief Strategy Officer of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. on April 19, 2024, after nearly eight years with the firm. In appreciation of his service, the company’s board has fast-tracked the vesting of 28,820 shares of restricted stock awarded to Koosed, making them fully vested on his departure date. This move highlights the company’s recognition of Koosed’s valuable contributions during his tenure.

