Superior Resources Limited Requests Trading Halt Amid Share Issuance Oversight

Superior Resources Limited ( (AU:SPQ) ) just unveiled an update.

Superior Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities due to an administrative oversight regarding the issuance of fully paid ordinary shares on 15 October 2025. The company is seeking urgent orders from the Supreme Court of Western Australia to enable the on-sale of these shares, which cannot currently be offered for sale without disclosure. The trading halt will remain in effect until the company provides an update on its court application or until normal trading resumes on 12 November 2025.

More about Superior Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 7,103,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.74M

