Superior Mining Secures Option on High-Potential Antimony Site

Superior Mining International (TSE:SUI) has released an update.

Superior Mining International Corp. announces its option to acquire 100% interest in the Bald Hill Antimony Property, a site with significant antimony mineralization located in New Brunswick. The acquisition from Globex Mining Enterprises promises potential due to past high-grade findings and antimony’s critical role in fire retardancy and emerging clean technologies.

