Superior Group Authorizes $4.3 Million Stock Buyback Plan

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has initiated a stock buyback plan to repurchase up to $4.3 million of its common stock, following board authorization. The plan, compliant with securities regulations, will be executed through an independent broker and is subject to specific constraints, starting immediately and potentially running until early November 2024.

