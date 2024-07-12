Superdry Plc Shares Transition to JP Jenkins Post-Delisting

Superdry Plc (GB:SDRY) has released an update.

Superdry Plc has announced that today, July 12, 2024, marks the last day of trading its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with delisting to take effect on July 15, 2024. Following delisting, shareholders can trade shares via the JP Jenkins securities matching platform, a venue for unlisted or unquoted assets allowing matched bargain transactions. The company will monitor the facility’s usage and shareholder demand to determine its continuation.

