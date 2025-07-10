SuperBuzz Inc. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement, Raising Over C$1 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from SuperBuzz Inc ( (TSE:SPZ) ) is now available.

SuperBuzz Inc. has successfully closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement, raising C$1,051,812 through the issuance of 7,512,942 units. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes, and the offering involved participation from two company insiders, constituting a related-party transaction. The closing remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities are subject to a statutory hold period. This move is expected to bolster the company’s financial position and support its ongoing operations.

SuperBuzz Inc. is a company that is transforming the way people interact with technology through its AI platform, which utilizes GPT-3 to automate processes like push notifications and content creation. The platform aims to enhance user experience by simplifying digital interactions and is tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, offering a reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

