Super X AI Technology Announces Name Change to SuperX AI Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Super X AI Technology ( (SUPX) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 23, 2025, the board of directors of Super X AI Technology Limited approved a change of the company’s name to ‘SuperX AI Technology Limited.’ This name change was subsequently approved by the Registrar of Corporate Affairs in the British Virgin Islands on September 29, 2025, and is expected to take effect on October 10, 2025. This rebranding effort reflects the company’s strategic positioning in the AI industry, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder perception.

More about Super X AI Technology

Super X AI Technology Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, operates in the technology industry with a focus on artificial intelligence solutions. The company is headquartered in Singapore and is involved in developing AI technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 282,767

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.5B

For a thorough assessment of SUPX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue