SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. Reports Stable Share Capital for July 2025

SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. Sponsored ADR ( (HDL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reported no changes in its authorized or issued share capital for the month ending July 31, 2025. The company’s report, submitted on August 5, 2025, indicates stability in its equity structure, with no movements in shares, treasury shares, or any convertible securities, suggesting a steady position in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HDL) stock is a Hold with a $25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. Sponsored ADR stock, see the HDL Stock Forecast page.

HDL is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong financial health, particularly in revenue growth and cash flow, which are significant strengths. However, the relatively high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, and technical indicators provide mixed signals, warranting cautious optimism.

More about SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. Sponsored ADR

Average Trading Volume: 3,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.27B

