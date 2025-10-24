Sunwah Kingsway Capital Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited ( (HK:0188) ) is now available.

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 27, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the approval of the audited financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2025, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, a resolution will be considered to authorize the directors to allot and issue additional shares, subject to certain conditions.

More about Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 126,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$197.7M

