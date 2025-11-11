Suntory Beverage & Food’s Q3 Revenue Steady, Income Declines

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Suntory Beverage & Food ( (JP:2587) ) has shared an update.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited reported that its Q3 revenue remained consistent with the previous year, driven by moderate recovery in the APAC region and solid performance in Europe. However, operating income declined due to lower sales volumes in APAC and Japan, and the overall results did not meet expectations, highlighting challenges in market recovery and operational efficiency.

More about Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited operates in the beverage industry, focusing on products such as ready-to-drink beverages. The company has a significant market presence in regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 864,783

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1483.2B

