Suntory Beverage & Food Reports Mixed Financial Results for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Suntory Beverage & Food ( (JP:2587) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited reported its financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue to 1,278.1 billion yen. However, the company experienced a decline in operating income and profit before tax, attributed to increased selling, general, and administrative expenses. The profit for the period attributable to owners of the company decreased by 9.5%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.
More about Suntory Beverage & Food
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited operates in the beverage industry, focusing primarily on the production and distribution of a wide range of drinks, including soft drinks, bottled water, and other non-alcoholic beverages. The company is known for its strong market presence in Asia and Europe, leveraging a diverse portfolio of popular brands to maintain its competitive position.
Average Trading Volume: 864,783
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen1483.2B
