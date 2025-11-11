Suntory Beverage & Food Reports Mixed Financial Results for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Suntory Beverage & Food ( (JP:2587) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited reported its financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue to 1,278.1 billion yen. However, the company experienced a decline in operating income and profit before tax, attributed to increased selling, general, and administrative expenses. The profit for the period attributable to owners of the company decreased by 9.5%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2587) stock is a Hold with a Yen5061.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suntory Beverage & Food stock, see the JP:2587 Stock Forecast page.

More about Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited operates in the beverage industry, focusing primarily on the production and distribution of a wide range of drinks, including soft drinks, bottled water, and other non-alcoholic beverages. The company is known for its strong market presence in Asia and Europe, leveraging a diverse portfolio of popular brands to maintain its competitive position.

Average Trading Volume: 864,783

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1483.2B

For an in-depth examination of 2587 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue