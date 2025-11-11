Suntory Beverage & Food Reports Decline in Operating Income for Nine Months of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Suntory Beverage & Food ( (JP:2587) ) has issued an announcement.
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a stable revenue of 1,278,080 million yen, but a decline in operating income and profit before tax by 9.2% and 10.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year. The company also noted a decrease in net cash inflow from operating activities and a slight increase in dividends, indicating a cautious financial outlook and adjustments in its financial strategies to maintain shareholder value.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2587) stock is a Hold with a Yen5061.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suntory Beverage & Food stock, see the JP:2587 Stock Forecast page.
More about Suntory Beverage & Food
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the beverage industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing a wide range of soft drinks and other beverages, catering to both domestic and international markets.
Average Trading Volume: 864,783
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen1483.2B
