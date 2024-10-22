Sunstone Metals Unveils El Palmar Project Resource

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited has announced the maiden Mineral Resource and Exploration Target for its El Palmar Gold-Copper Project in Ecuador, sparking interest among investors. The company’s leaders will present the details during a webinar, highlighting the project’s potential impact on Sunstone’s growth prospects. This development could attract attention from those looking to invest in promising mining ventures.

